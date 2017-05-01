Logano pulls away to win at Richmond - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Logano pulls away to win at Richmond

Joey Logano earned the win at at Richmond Sunday (Source:Monster Energy Series) Joey Logano earned the win at at Richmond Sunday (Source:Monster Energy Series)

By HANK KURZ Jr.
AP Sports Writer
    
RICHMOND, Va. (AP) - Joey Logano pulled away after a restart with about 20 laps to go to win the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race at Richmond International Raceway on Sunday.

Logano, who qualified fifth but had to start 37th after making a transmission change, grabbed the lead from Penske Racing teammate Brad Keselowski when Keselowski had to make a defensive move to keep Kyle Busch from sneaking past him on the inside.

Logano then had to get around Kyle Larson and five others who stayed on the track when everyone else pitted with just over 20 laps remaining. He made quick work of that challenge and pulled away while Keselowski and Hamlin dueled for the second position.

Keselowski, who had the dominant car for the second half of the race, held on for second, followed by Denny Hamlin, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Kevin Harvick.
    
(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

