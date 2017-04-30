UNCW softball clinches CAA tourney berth on memorable Senior Day

From UNCW

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Senior Lauren Moore drove in the game's only run and senior Peyton Jordan recorded a two-hit shutout as UNCW closed out its home schedule with a 1-0 Colonial Athletic Association victory over Towson at Boseman Field on Sunday afternoon.



The win elevated the Seahawks' record to 31-13-1 overall and 10-7 in the CAA while securing UNCW's first berth in the CAA Tournament since 2007. Towson, which was shut out for the second straight game, dropped to 21-26 overall with a 4-12 mark in league play.



Jordan, who posted her fourth solo shutout of the season, only yielded a triple in the fourth inning and an infield single in the sixth inning. She did not walk a batter and struck out four en route to her 15th win of the season.

Junior Kelsey Bryan posted her second three-hit game of the season after going 3-for-3 with three bunt singles.



Junior Megan Dejter (9-15) took the loss for Towson after allowing one unearned run on five hits. She also recorded three strikeouts without a walk.



Key Moment: After senior Merritt Wilkinson reached base on an error with one out, she scored from second base two batters later when Moore singled to left field.



Inside the Box Score: Towson was 1-for-8 in two-out situations … Jordan induced 11 ground ball outs against the Tigers … Bryan finished the series with a 7-for-11 effort at the plate with three multi-hit games … She also scored three runs in the series … UNCW saw its lead-off hitter reach base three times.



#SeahawkStats: UNCW finished its home schedule with a 20-7 home record, marking the third time in program history the Seahawks have won 20 or more home games in a season … The Seahawks have also won 10 conference games for the first time since 2006 … It is just the second time in program history UNCW has won 10 or more league fixtures in a season … UNCW tied the single-season program record with its 11th shutout victory of the year … The Seahawks earned their third 1-0 victory of the season … Senior Nella Chamblee saw her six-game hitting streak end in addition to her streak of reaching base safely in 11 consecutive outings … UNCW is now 24-1 when allowing two runs or less this year.



Up Next: UNCW wraps up the regular season next weekend with a three-game series at Delaware. The Seahawks and the Blue Hens will play a doubleheader on Friday starting at 3 p.m. before completing the series on Saturday with a single game at 1 p.m.