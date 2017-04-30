PLAID PACK: How to prevent melanoma

Melanoma is one of the most serious types of skin cancer, but it is preventable. (Source: Pixabay)

The best way to protect your skin from any type of cancer is by using sunscreen. Doctors, however, warn to pay attention to what you buy.

“Make sure to look at broad spectrum,” said Dr. Michelle Fillion, surgical oncologist at New Hanover Regional Medical Center. “You want to see that on the label because that protects against UVA and UVB sunrays. They both penetrate the skin at slightly different levels so it offers the best protection.”

Fillion adds that you should pay close attention to the SPF or Sun Protection Factor.

“You really want to shoot for one that’s 30 because that blocks out about 97 percent of all the sun radiation,” she said.

Fillion says you should wear sunblock every day.

“Because even if it’s cloudy, about 70 to 80 percent of the sun rays are still getting through to damage your skin.”

