Kure Beach mayor not running for re-election

By: Scott Saxton, News Director
Kure Beach Mayor Emilie Swearingen (Source: Town of Kure Beach) Kure Beach Mayor Emilie Swearingen (Source: Town of Kure Beach)
KURE BEACH, NC (WECT) -

Kure Beach Mayor Emilie Swearingen says she will not run for re-election once her term expires this year.

Swearingen beat the incumbent Mayor Dean Lambeth for the top position in Kure Beach in 2015. She also served on Town Council for a handful of years prior to that. 

Swearingen says a loved one has some health issues, necessitating her to spend more time with family. 

Municipal seats across North Carolina are up for election this November. 

