Kure Beach mayor not running for re-election

Kure Beach Mayor Emilie Swearingen says she will not run for re-election once her term expires this year.

Swearingen beat the incumbent Mayor Dean Lambeth for the top position in Kure Beach in 2015. She also served on Town Council for a handful of years prior to that.

Swearingen says a loved one has some health issues, necessitating her to spend more time with family.

Municipal seats across North Carolina are up for election this November.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.