Wells Fargo Championship daily grounds tickets sold out

Tournament officials with the Wells Fargo Championship announced Sunday that single grounds tickets for each day of the tournament as well as practice packs for Monday through Wednesday of the championship, May 1-7 at Eagle Point Golf Club, are sold out.

In a press release sent by officials with the tournament, they state that with the sellout of daily grounds tickets, there will be no ticket sales on-site at the main gate as previously planned. However, the Will Call location at the main entrance will be open to serve those who have previously purchased tickets as well as for those picking up tickets left in their name by a friend or associate.

The press release also states that a very limited amount of Weekly Grounds Books are available for $165 each. This will be the only way patrons can now purchase tickets for each day of the tournament.

The remaining Weekly Booklets can be purchased at Dick's Sporting Goods and tournament Will Call locations at Mayfaire Town Center (starting May 1), or by visiting www.wellsfargochampionship.com

“We reached our threshold this morning and determined the sellout of daily grounds tickets,” said Kym Hougham, Executive Director of the Wells Fargo Championship. “It is always our main goal to make sure the tournament is a positive experience for everyone attending. The fact we sold out of grounds tickets for each day is also a testament of how excited the people in the Wilmington area are for the PGA TOUR’s return to this part of North Carolina.”

For more information visit www.wellsfargochampionship.com

