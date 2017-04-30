'Play with a Purpose' honors caregivers

"Play with a Purpose" was held Sunday at Empie Park.

The softball game and cookout was put on by the Chosen One Society. A local non-profit focused on supporting caregivers.

Jamar Jenkins founded the Chosen One Society after seeing his mother care for his grandmother. He is now a caregiver as well and wants people to know about the struggles they face.

"A lot of times the person that is cared for gets a lot of attention," Jenkins said. "The caregiver is kind of forgotten in the process, so we want to shine some light on the person who actually does the work."

There was a cleaning supply drive as well. Jenkins said caregivers often don't have time to get basic household supplies.

Jenkins also said he hopes other caregivers will be inspired by the event.

"It's not easy all the time, but it's worth it," he said. "We are here to help, so if there is anything that you need, feel free to please reach out. There are so many resources and programs that are here to help you. You may now know about it, but we are here to point you in that direction, so please reach out and hang in there because it does get hard at times, but it's absolutely worth it."

