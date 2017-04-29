UNCW softball beats Towson for win No. 30

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Junior Kelsey Bryan recorded four hits and scored three runs as UNCW split a Colonial Athletic Association doubleheader against Towson at Boseman Field on Saturday afternoon.



The Seahawks, who improved to 30-13-1 overall and 9-7 in the CAA, dropped the first game by a 4-2 count before blanking the Tigers, 3-0, in the nightcap. Towson’s record moves to 21-25 overall with a 4-11 mark in league play.



Bryan tallied two hits in each game while scoring three of the Seahawks’ five runs in the doubleheader, including a pair of runs in the second game.

Sophomore Rachel Willis added three hits for the Seahawks, who posted 15 hits in the twinbill.



Junior Sarah Davis earned her second shutout of the season in the nightcap after yielding just four hits with three strikeouts.



Freshman Madison Wilson led Towson in the doubleheader by going 4-for-6 with a run scored. Junior Megan Dejter improved to 9-14 in the circle after posting the complete game victory in the opener. She allowed two runs on eight hits while striking out three.



Key Moment – Game 1: Towson built a 3-0 lead in the first two innings. Junior Brooke Miko’s double through the left side in the first inning drove in two runs before junior Daria Edwards upped the lead to 3-0 with a fielder’s choice in the second frame.



Key Moment – Game 2: UNCW had a 3-0 lead after two innings. Sophomore Anna Hessenthaler drove in the game’s first run with an infield single in the first before the Seahawks added two more runs in the second inning on a single and three-base error by Bryan.



Inside the Box Scores: Davis retired the final 10 batters she faced in the complete game victory … The Seahawks were 5-for-13 in advancement opportunities in the nightcap … Eight of the Seahawks’ 15 hits came with two outs … UNCW pitchers combined to induce 17 ground ball outs and 17 fly ball outs … Towson was 11-for-19 in advancement opportunities in the first game and 6-for-16 with runners on base.

#SeahawkStats: UNCW reached the 30-win plateau for the first time since 2006 when the Seahawks won 33 games … It is the third time the Seahawks have posted 30 victories in a season in program history … The Seahawks also fashioned their 10th shutout of the season, which is one shy of the program record … Senior Nella Chamblee has reached base safely in 11 straight games while senior Merritt Wilkinson has a seven-game streak … Chamblee has also tallied a hit in six consecutive contests … UNCW improved to 25-0-1 when outhitting its opponent and 23-2-1 when scoring first.



Up Next: The Seahawks wrap up their home schedule on Sunday with a single game at 1 p.m. against Towson. UNCW’s four seniors – Chamblee, Wilkinson, Lauren Moore and Peyton Jordan – will be honored in a pre-game ceremony.

- UNCWSports.com -