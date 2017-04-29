One dead after accident on Eastwood Road

According to New Hanover County dispatch the accident was between a motorcyclist and a vehicle. (Source: WECT)

Several fire and EMS units are on the scene of a motor vehicle accident at the intersection of Rogersville Road and Eastwood Road. (Source: WECT)

One person is dead after an accident on Eastwood Road Saturday afternoon.

According to Cathryn Lindsay, a spokesperson with the Wilmington Police Department, the accident involved a motorcyclist and a vehicle.

Lindsay said the motorcyclist, an adult male, died at the scene.

The motorcyclist ran into the vehicle causing heavy damage to the passenger side of the vehicle.

The passenger in the vehicle was transported to New Hanover Regional Medical Center with serious injuries.

The driver of the vehicle suffered minor injuries.

