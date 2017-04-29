Paws Place to hold ribbon cutting ceremony for new facility

Paws Palace will hold a ribbon cutting to celebrate the opening of their new facility on May 13. (Source: Paws Place)

Local non-profit Paws Place Dog Rescue will hold a ribbon cutting ceremony on Saturday, May 13, to celebrate the opening of their new facility.

The new Paws Place kennel is located at 242 George II Highway. It can be accessed off US-17 and NC-87.

The event will be held from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. The actual ribbon cutting ceremony will take place at 10:30 a.m. The public is invited to attend.

The new facility is 6,000 square feet and provides a combination of indoor and outdoor kennels, an exercise yard, adoption, grooming, laundry and veterinary examination rooms.

For more information, visit www.pawsplace.org.

