What's for Lunch?

By: Tom Cheatham, Director
Bladen County

Cheese Pizza

Pepperoni Pizza

BBQ Beef Rib on Bun

Pickle Chips

Sweet Potato Puffs

Lima Beans

Strawberry Cup

Brunswick County

Corn Dog Nuggets

Hamburger

Seasoned Green Beans

Spicy Fries

Pineapple Tidbits

Columbus County

Cheeseburger

Chicken Nuggets

Pears

Sweet Potato Fries

Green Beans

Roll

Milk

Duplin County Schools

Corn Dog

Saucy Rib Sandwich

Baked Beans

Sweet Potato Puffs

Peach Cup

New Hanover County

Chicken Quesadilla w/Spanish Rice

French Bread Pizza

Corn & Garden Salad

Mixed Fruit

Fresh Fruit

Milk

Pender County

Max Pizza Sticks, Marinara

Chicken Patty

Chicken Chef Salad, Roll

Steamed Corn

Fresh Broccoli

Side Salad

Whole Apple

Mixed Fruit

Orange Juice

Whiteville Primary

Chicken Fajita/Shell

Turkey/Bun

Steamed Corn

Celery Sticks Dippers

Diced Peaches

