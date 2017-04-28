UNCW men's tennis exceeding expectations

With eight freshmen, one sophomore, and two juniors, the UNCW men’s tennis team is one of the youngest in the country.

“We brought in a new crew and they bought into the tradition right away, and they were bleeding teal the first day” UNCW head coach Mait Dubois said.

The Seahawks have already exceeded their coaches’ expectations, taking the Colonial Athletic Conference tournament championship last week. It’s the program’s fifth conference title in nine years.

Seahawk junior Austin Savarino credits the team’s work ethic for the success UNCW has enjoyed this season.

“We came out to the courts when it was cold, when it was rainy, in the morning, after class, during exams,” Savarino said.

Dubois said seven of the Seahawks’ eight losses came against top 20 teams.

“We get to see the best teams in the country,” Dubois said, “And we always say, 'if you want to be top 20, you have to play top 20 teams.' So the guys got some good looks.”

The Seahawks will find out who, when and where they will play in the upcoming NCAA tournament this coming Tuesday at 5pm.

