St. Mark students headed to world competition

The eighth-grade team from St. Mark Catholic School poses with its first-place trophy at the Odyssey of the Mind state tournament. (Source: St. Mark Catholic School)

The third-grade team from St. Mark Catholic School poses with its second-place trophy at the Odyssey of the Mind state tournament. (Source: St. Mark Catholic School)

After taking first and second place in the state, two teams of students at St. Mark Catholic School will be competing against teams from all over the world later this month.

At the Odyssey of the Mind (OM) state finals on April 1, St. Mark's eighth-grade team finished first in the vehicle problem category and the school's third-grade group took second in the technical problem field.

The St. Mark's teams are two of 32 from the state going to the OM World Finals at Michigan State University May 24-27. Around 800 teams from around the world are expected to compete.

On Saturday, May 6, the teams are holding a yard sale and car wash at the school to raise money for the trip.

Odyssey of the Mind is an international educational program for students from kindergarten through college that reinforces science, technology, engineering, art and math learning through creative problem-solving, teamwork and healthy competition. Team members apply their creativity and intelligence to solve problems ranging from building mechanical devices to presenting their own interpretation of literary classics.

In addition to qualifying for the worlds, St. Mark's eighth-grade coach, Catherine Sawyer, was named coach of the year at the regional tournament on March 4.

