My turn: Confederate monuments, should they stay or go?

A story this week about how the city of New Orleans is removing some monuments commemorating the Confederacy really seems to have gotten the interest of some of our viewers. (Source: FOX 8)

I can tell you there are strong feelings on both sides of this issue. Some are adamant that we should not remove our history and ignore what happened in those turbulent times that helped define our country.

On the opposite side, some find statues, markers, streets and community names offensive, because they feel those honor people who supported slavery.

I don’t think we should be making decisions on either extreme. It’s not that simple. For southerners, the issue was states’ rights and sadly, slavery was a part of that. But there was so much more.

We can’t erase our history. The Civil War was a huge part of the growing process that helped shape this great nation. Getting hung up on either extreme of this issue is not worth having another war over.

That's my turn. Now it's your turn.

Emailed comments from viewers:

“Getting hung up on either extreme of this issue is not worth having another war over.”

Either extreme?

Well then, how far do you suggest the eradication of our history be allowed to progress? To the point of totality and in perpetuity? To the point of… in the not so distant future other monuments like the Jefferson Rotunda, the Washington Monument, the WH, the Smithsonian be eradicated as ‘public nuisances’ because 5 of 6 probably half illiterate, and corrupt blacks on a cess-pool city council say so? Or other blacks or other ‘groups’ who have lived/worked around these monuments for over 100yrs, suddenly now are offend by their presence?…BS. It was never even brought up for public vote. What if some such group found your family to be a ‘public nuisance’? Would you then object mutely while they satiated their desire ‘not to be offended’ by your family’s removal… from their burial places? Or their current private homes?

Just exactly where is the ‘beyond the pale’ point of ‘extreme’ for you, which you would take action? Have you no ‘skin’ in the game? You think they’re going to stop w/the symbology of the Confederacy? When would you encounter your Bugs Bunny moment, McNair?

“Of course you know, this means war…..” ~BB

********

I guess your family was not rape or hung during that period, and with that Monument gave you entitlement as a reminder of your position in that period of life so it probably really does not matter to you ,but to those affected by it and constantly affected by that reminder of our wroth to the community in which we live we see it every day..yes it time to leave that type of reminder in the text book not in our view everyday empowering only one group of people whom benefited then and are still benefiting from it now.

********

Thank you for pointing out that the civil war was not about slavery but a states right to determine what was okay or not okay in their state. Understand that I find slavery abhorrent but my family didn't get here until long after the civil war. I view history as a teaching opportunity and slavery, the confederacy and the civil war are important lessons to be learned. I believe in the saying that he who doesn't learn from history is destined to repeat it. I would hate to see mistakes of the past repeated.

So again , thanks for reminding us all that it was a war over a states right to choose it's own path and it's right to leave the unification of the state's into a single country and not to fall victim to the extremes.

********

I appreciated today's edition of "My Turn." I am a resident of Wilmington who grew up in the great state of Illinois and just moved into the area 8 years ago. I was raised a Yankee, but I also have a profound appreciation for the history of this nation. I understand that the Civil War was fought over more than just slavery and I honor those whose convictions were on the Confederate side.

My family and I recently returned from a trip to France where we visited the World War 2 sites of Normandy in and around the D-Day beaches. The first site we visited was the German cemetery located not far from Pointe du Hoc, where some of the fiercest fighting occurred on D-Day. There were monuments marking the graves and a large monument in the middle of the cemetery honoring those who died on the Nazi side. It reminded me that those were human lives as well. A human life is a human life. Armies are made up of men and women who may not agree with the fight they are called to take part, but do so out of honor and duty.

These Confederate monuments, in my opinion, pale in comparison to Nazi monuments, I believe we should let them remain and move on.

********

Leave our history for all to learn so as not to repeat. Should we take down all monuments and rename streets named after Martin Luther King? Come on folks eliminating any reference does not change it. When we will learn to go forward and not backwards.

********

I hope we never come to the point of removing parts of history. The Confederate icons are just that, icons. And as you stated, slavery was only a part of the reason for the Civil War. I believe Slavery is a horrendous part of our history but it is just that, history. We still have forms of slavery today, exploiting children and adults. Why not put the effort into fighting what is happening right now? Isn't there a saying that those who ignore history are doomed to repeat it? Slavery today involves all races. Black, White, Brown, Yellow, pull together to fight a war we can win and we all benefit.

********

I believe that all fallen soldiers should b remembered whether they were confederate or union and each state should b able to remember their fallen and have their monuments preserved where they are. Its a form of desecration to a grave and really offensive to any veteran that the fallen should forgotten or tried to b erased from the history books. By the way I am a veteran and a Northerner and still believe in the sanctity of our history. Leave it alone

********

in the name of racism, the history of our nation is being changed by the minorities. Majority rule no longer applies.

Confederate men fought and died for what they believed in Right or wrong.

If all the statues and plaques of Confederates come down, then so should all statues and plaques come down for Martin Luther King come down. He fought for what his believed in - right or wrong. Every street and road with his name on it will have to be removed.

We cannot change what happened five minutes ago much less what happened more than a hundred years ago. Can we control what our ancestors did?

This nation is getting insane. Everybody wants something for nothing - they feel that everybody owes them.

Let's go to Gods morals and get on with being better to each other..

********

Monuments are being removed in Louisiana because they are racist? This is ridiculous! What next, remove all information, documentation, etc of the civil war? Should we just forget it ever happened? Should we just erase that complete part of our history? I'm personally tired of this. Tom Sawyer, huckleberry Finn, and so on have already been removed from schools. We have lyrics to famous songs. THIS IS OUR HISTORY.