Eric Davis to be named Laney boys basketball coach pending board approval

The Laney boys’ basketball team is one step closer to hiring a new coach.

Athletic Director Fred Lynch has recommended former West Brunswick coach Eric Davis for the position pending board approval.

Back in February, Davis stepped down as the Trojans' head coach after seven seasons. He planned to stay at the school as he pursued a Master’s degree so that he can become an assistant principal.



Davis replaces Nathan Faulk, who stepped down after five seasons on the Buccaneers' bench.



Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.