The do's and don'ts of the Wells Fargo Championship

Wells Fargo Championship officials mean business when it comes to keeping everyone involved safe during the tournament May 1-7. It's important you know and follow the rules before heading out to the course.

Parking and Shuttle Services

First of all, if you think you're driving or taking an Uber to Eagle Point - think again. Authorized shuttles will be the ONLY service with access past the traffic circle at Porters Neck Road, Edgewater Club Road and the main tournament entrance.

Don't worry; there will be at least 50 shuttles in service, running on a constant rotation.

Interactive map with real-time traffic updates: http://bit.ly/2q667Fm

You won't be able to park on Market Street, Porters Neck Road or Futch Creek Road. Porters Neck Road will be closed from Champ Davis Road to Bald

Eagle Lane for thru traffic during tournament week and towing WILL be enforced by Highway Patrol.

Where you should park: http://bit.ly/2oMdtfT

Security and Prohibited Items

All patrons will go through a security check before being allowed on the shuttles and once again when they arrive at the course. Make sure you leave any prohibited items at home or in your car - no exceptions!

Prohibited vs. Permitted Items: http://bit.ly/2oJO1Hr

Emergency services and the Health Department will be set up on the course daily to assist patrons as needed. Members of the Coast Guard, NC Wildlife and the Sheriff's Office will patrol the waters around Eagle Point.

Mobile Devices

Other things to remember - all electronic devices must be set to SILENT at all times and calls are only permitted in designated Cell Phone Zones. Texting is permitted but is limited to areas away from the competition.

Mobile device policy: http://bit.ly/2p4uW5Z

Golf Etiquette

If you've never been a spectator at a golf tournament, or just need a refresher, there are a few things you should know.

It is suggested you wear casual golf attire with comfortable walking shoes (soft spikes only).

Spectators are asked to stay quiet and stand still when players are about to hit the ball. "Hands in the air" means stop and be quiet while golfers are playing their shots.

More golf etiquette: http://bit.ly/2oJMkJH

Inclement Weather Policy

Spectators should keep an eye on the leaderboards throughout the tournament for "Weather Warning" signs that will appear before inclement weather.

When the sign appears, you should take precautions before play is suspended.

In the event a siren sounds, seek shelter immediately.

Tournament Schedule: http://bit.ly/2q7Ombj

For additional spectator and ticket information, as well as event-specific updates, visit the tournament website at WellsFargoChampionship.com.

