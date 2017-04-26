Rain washes out bunkers at Eagle Point

Torrential rain Monday washed out many bunkers at Eagle Point Golf Club just days before the start of the Wells Fargo Championship.

Course maintenance workers spent Tuesday fixing the damage.

Eagle Point officials said that the setback will not stop them from having the course ready for the start of the tournament.

The Wells Fargo Championship is scheduled for May 1-7 at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington.



