Hoggard athletes sign national letters of intent

Ten Hoggard student-athletes signed their national letters of intent Tuesday afternoon, in a ceremony in front of hundreds on campus.

Athletes representing basketball, baseball, lacrosse,track, tennis, and softball are all heading on to the next level.

Numerous Vikings have overcome prior setbacks to reach this level. A'lani Fisher, who will play basketball at the University of the Cumberlands, tore her ACL her sophomore year.

"When you go through obstacles and struggles and stuff, you just want to quit, you just want to lay down and give up," said Fisher. "But I had people behind me supporting me, and if it wasn't for those people I wouldn't be here today."

Collin Hairr will play football at Davidson - his injury came later in his Hoggard career.

"After breaking my collerbone, being able to finish the season strong - clinch conference champs, making it to the third round of the playoffs...I'm not gonna forget that," Hairr said.

Lacrosse standout Gunner Philipp will head to West Point in the fall. Phillip comes from a military family - and immediately felt things click during his visit to Army.

"When I went to their prospect camp and they liked me, and I knew all the benefits of going to the academy - I thought in my head - yea this is probably where I wanna be," he said.

