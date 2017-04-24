Hidden Cape Fear: Mansion on Market

Minus the addition of modern appliances, Fussell intends to keep the house as is. (Source: NC State Special Collections Archive)

Chances are you’ve driven by a stunning brick estate countless times on Market Street. It’s exterior is deceiving, as brick takes a long time before it starts to show decay, unlike wood. Perhaps that’s how this once-glorious home fell into complete ruin without anyone noticing.

The mansion has been vacant for almost a decade. Until recently, it was in such bad shape that it seemed destined to be condemned and destroyed.

In a last effort attempt, the bank-owned property put a “For Sale” sign out front and on a whim, Timothy Fussell, Ph.D agreed to see it.

Fussell grew up in the Cape Fear region but moved away as his many companies took off. His successful career has sent him all over the world and allowed him to acquire several properties for himself.

He didn’t need another address in his portfolio. Instead, he saw what every investor looks for: potential.

“I can't even describe how saddening it was to my spirit to walk into this house,” said Fussell, sitting on the base of the house’s spiraling staircase.

After Hurricane Matthew dumped 20 inches of rain inside, the 40,000-pound slate roof had sagged to an almost irreparable state. The moisture level inside made it mandatory to wear a mask.

Despite the conditions and the almost $400,000 price tag for all 8,000 square feet of decay, Fussell bought it.

“The first time I drove my mother out front I said, ‘Mother I just bought that house.' She said 'The WHOLE THING?',” Fussell laughed.

He hired the Balding Brothers to handle the year-long rehabilitation.

“His directive to me was, here are the original plans, put it back as close to you can to what the original plans were,” developer Nick Balding said.

The original blueprints reveal a project ahead of its time, as far as systems and carpentry goes.

Then again, the owners knew a thing or two about the creation of grand estates.

“There’s a lot about this family that's worth preserving and saving in this community,” Fussell said.

Named the Hargrove Bellamy house, it was home to Hargrove and Sarah Bellamy in 1928. The exact date of construction is up for debate with some references pointing to the early 1930s. It does, however, seem unlikely that such a grand design would have occurred during the Great Depression.

Of course, the “Bellamy” name should sound familiar. Hargrove was the grandson of John Bellamy who built the Bellamy Museum. Hargrove’s father was the only child born in the mansion.

Decades later it became a bed and breakfast. It’s perhaps this point in the house’s history, it’s commercialization, that Fussell regrets the most.

“When you get into commercializing a home like this, the awful carpets and wallpapers people start using, it's like a clown lived here,” Fussell said.

When the business failed, the house was handed over to the bank. It wasn’t long before vagrants and vandals started taking up residence. The small “No Trespassing” sign at the front door was hardly a deterrent on the backside of the house where doors and windows were knocked out.

“Everyone who walked through here was surprised at the level of neglect and how far along it was able to get before someone was able to step in and do something about it,” Balding said.

Minus the addition of modern appliances, Fussell intends to keep the house as is.

“We're building shopping centers in other places, we're building apartments in other places, that's not what should be here,” Fussell said. “This house should be here.”

Fussell intends to use the property as a corporate retreat for his companies and a place to take residence in when visiting family. It will not be his primary residence, one of several, but he intends to fully staff the house to keep it running.

To ensure the estate never falls into disrepair again, Fussell has placed it in his trust so his heirs can live there long after he does. Should they decide to offload the property, his directive is for the house to go to the Wilmington Historic Foundation.

