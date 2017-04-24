Hidden Cape Fear: The history of Rosenwald Schools

Today, only seven or eight Rosenwald schools still stand in Pender County, although there are others across the state. (Source: WECT)

In WECT’s series “Hidden Cape Fear” we take you on a tour of the long-forgotten places whose stories still need telling. That’s how we ended up hiking back into the woods in Rocky Point with only an engraved driveway marker to guide us.

On that day, Claudia Stack was leading the way. She’d been to the ruins several times while producing “Under the Kudzu,” her documentary on the history of our area’s Rosenwald Schools.

“Rosenwald” may not ring a bell, but the school effort is representative of one of the largest educational movements in the United States.

Today, only seven or eight Rosenwald schools still stand in Pender County, although there are others across the state.

Standing at the base of a former school’s ruins, you had to rely on your imagination to picture what the once vibrant campus looked like.

While Stack has dedicated a substantial part of her professional life to unearthing the history of the Rosenwald school effort, she quickly defaults to its former students to share the full experience.

That’s how we met Betty Thompson.

It’s easy to drive by her old school. There’s no big sign announcing it as a Rosenwald school and it’s not exactly on a tour schedule. But in 1948, getting to that simple wooden structure in Currie was a daily mission for Thompson.

“My mom grated tobacco, and I didn’t want that for my life,” Thompson said. “So I said, 'I’m going to learn as much as I can so I can further my education and get a better job and get away from farming.'”

From a simple farming life, Thompson went on to have a successful teaching career in New Jersey before moving back home in retirement. She credits her professional accomplishments to the instruction she received inside the Rosenwald school system.

In the early 1900s, Julius Rosenwald (then president of Sears, Roebuck and Co.) created a fund to further education for African Americans in the rural South. That money provided architectural plans and grants for more than 5,000 Rosenwald schools. North Carolina had more than 800.

Despite their significance, the structures are quickly disappearing. In 2002, Rosenwald schools were listed on the National Trust for Historic Preservation’s 11 Most Endangered Historic Places.

Thompson gave us a tour of her former school, known as the Canetuk school, which has now being converted into a community center.

“There were wooden stoves, one in each classroom,” Thompson said, walking around the building. “So you can imagine how cold we were but we were determined to come here and get that education.”

Every parent of every student was a testament to that determination. With construction occurring during segregation, African American families had to pay twice to support each school system.

“African American families at that time paid their taxes and then had to turn around and then turn around and raise money again to have schools built for their children,” Stack explained.

The Rosenwald schools all had a distinctive style thanks to the designers who outlined the architectural plans. Large main rooms with sliding partitions to separate classes and large 9-over-9 pane windows. The design elements were not aesthetic but functional given the lack of electricity.

“The designers didn't want a shadow to fall across the hand of a child who was writing on a page,” Stack said. “You'll see high windows on one side and smaller windows on the other.”

The ruins we first explored, known as the Pender County Training School, were the remnants of a campus that started in1917 with one Rosenwald building and over time grew to a complex. In the 1920s higher grades were added and it became one of the first accredited African American high schools in North Carolina.

"Training School" is a deceptive designation. It implies manual labor but in actuality the designation meant the school could train teachers.

Thompson attended that campus years later but spent several years at Canetuck walking an hour each way, through every season, with nothing but a biscuit and jelly until dinner.

That seems impossible to imagine now, but at the time students ate and drank whatever they carried with the exception of well-water outside.

“We didn’t feel poor but by certain standards we were poor,” Thompson said with a shrug.

Unlike today, when schools go on two-hour delays for a drop in temperature, students in Betty’s Rosenwald school were expected to be present, despite weather conditions and even had to brave the outdoors to use the restroom.

“The bathroom is outside and you gotta go out there in the cold and do the do and come back in and hope you can warm up real quickly,” Thompson said.

There were about 15-20 students in each class. Among them, a mixture of three different grade levels and as Thompson says, 100 different levels of ability. With only one teacher guiding her class (two in the building total) more advanced students were assigned the task of instructing those falling behind.

“This generation and the generation before them, they have been spoiled,” Thompson said frankly. “They’ve been given too much. When you really have to work hard like we did then you can appreciate it more.”

As time crept into the 1950s, school districts across the South struggled to prove they were providing equal facilities for all races. Eventually, the legal battle to keep schools segregated was lost. Some Rosenwald schools were absorbed into existing systems while others were left to rot.

“We need to appreciate more of the sacrifice and achievements of our African American neighbors,” Stack cautioned. “Their sweat built this region to a large degree.”

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.