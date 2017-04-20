Nominate an Athlete of the Week

New Hanover’s Brantley Moore named WECT Athlete of the Week

New Hanover’s Brantley Moore named WECT Athlete of the Week.(Source: WECT)

New Hanover’s Brantley Moore is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

The senior shot rounds of 72 and 75 to finish tied for 11th in the Palmetto High School Golf Championship.

Moore, who is headed to Cape Fear Community College next season, leads the Mideastern Conference in stroke average.

