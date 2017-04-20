Hidden Cape Fear: A look inside the old Pender County jail

That area now houses office space for the Blueberry Festival and Pender County tourism. (Source: WECT)

Do not be deceived by the bright entryway and fresh paint. They do not tell the whole story of the old, fortress-like building on East Wilmington Street in Burgaw.

To hear the whole story best, you need to track down Eddie Rivenbark.

He can show you which room was his as a teenager, where his mother did the laundry and where his favorite inmates lived upstairs.

That's right. Read it twice but you read correctly.

While Rivenbark did live in the building for four years growing up, so did many others waiting for trial. From 1925 to 1979 this building was the only jail in Pender County.

"The jailer and his family and kids were downstairs just a few feet away from some of the worst folks in the county," explained Chad McEwen, town manager of Burgaw.

For a period, Rivenbark's dad was warden and they moved from their home into the bottom floor of the jail so long as he held the job. According to Rivenbark, he and his sister were pretty excited about the new residence. It meant they were going to "town," quite an adventure back then.

"It was our home," he exclaimed during a recent visit to the old jail. "I mean these were, I wouldn’t call them 'guests,' but we were never afraid of them."

Rivenbark's mother had enough to handle raising her two children. Now she had to manage a floor full of suspected drunks, thieves and murderers.

It was her job to do laundry for the entire building. She also cooked every meal both for her family and for the inmates. Whatever the Rivenbarks were eating was what the inmates ate.

"I came up those stairs many a day bringing meals to prisoners," Rivenbark recalled.

Such close interaction led to several acquaintances. Rivenbark can tell stories about bringing inmates up soda fountain drinks from the store, listening to their stories and even a series of arts-and-crafts lessons from one woman who was allowed to keep her tools on hand.

With her cell door wide open, she had plenty of time to instruct them on needlework with seemingly little concern that she would try to escape.

"Oh no! She wasn’t going to break out of jail, Lord, no," Rivenbark said in disbelieve over our concern.

Only once in his 4-year stay did inmates try to make a break for it. A group of visiting inmates from Jacksonville took their cigarettes and set fire to their mattresses while Mrs. Rivenbark was alone downstairs.

From below she heard screams about a fire. Rushing upstairs she found the inmates huddled up against the bars begging to be let out of the cells.

"Momma said, 'You started it, you put it out,'" Rivenbark remembered. "Well, the place wouldn’t burn."

It didn't. Yet after closing down, decay set in as the building sat vacantly. In 2011, the town of Burgaw acquired it and began a major renovation on the first floor just so it could be habitable.

That area now houses office space for the Blueberry Festival and Pender County tourism.

Upstairs, where the cells remain, has largely been left as it was. Even the bullet holes from a later attempted escape remain unrepaired. The decision is part budget and part aesthetic.

The eerie remnants are a major attraction for movie production scouts who need a permit to film inside. The jail is not insured or safe for the general public to explore.

