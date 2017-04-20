Hidden Cape Fear: Porter Plantation

It would make for an interesting real estate ad: Historic Home For Sale, approximately 170 years old. Needs major repairs. Slave kitchen out back. Possible ghost.

It would be a hard sell if this particular home wasn't so full of Cape Fear history. The Porter Plantation is the only pre-Civil War plantation left in Pender County that still has the original house and several other original outbuildings.

When it went on the market about 10 years ago, Wilmington attorney Kathleen Kowal didn't know the home's history. She was interested in the acreage for her horse rescue. Years later, she's become well versed in the property's story and has proudly assumed the role of good steward to its longevity.

"All you have to do is experience this house and you can’t leave it," Kowal said. "I could not leave it. I didn’t want to spend the money it was too expensive, but I could not leave it."

No one seems to know the year in which the house was built or who did the construction. The date "1841" is etched into a windowpane by the door, and it's generally believed that the main house was built at some point in the 1840s.

Originally the two-story home sat on 1,600 acres of land. In later years, the side wings were added.

Over time, each owner has added and subtracted rooms, windows, doors and materials. In certain parts of the home, it's easy to get confused how to make your way back. The center has remained true to form with the original heart pine floors, dramatic arched entrances and fireplaces.

"People come here and they say it’s timeless - that you feel like you’re in a different age," Kowal said.

In 1870 Doctor Elisha Porter purchased the home and started setting up his physician's practice. He was well known in the community, not only for his medical care but also for his experimental horticulture.

Approaching the main house you will notice a small single room building on your right where Porter saw his patients.

A leaky roof had prompted Kowal to remove part of the ceiling. In doing so, she discovered something of an artifact. Etched into a rafter was a decades-old inscription: "Doctor Porter, Rocky Point."

"They had carved it in there so they would know where to deliver the wood to build the little doctors office," Kowal explained.

She's decided to leave the ceiling open in that area so visitors can make the same discovery she did.

Directly opposite Porter's office is a crumbling fireplace chimney. It's believed to be the location of Porter's infirmary.

While most homeowners would quickly have it removed, along with the cracked plaster inside and ancient electrical work, Kowal decided to leave much of the plantation as it is.

She's made repairs over the years but has stopped well before "modernizing" the house.

For example, in its design, the crawlspace was never enclosed and modern insulation never added. Air flows freely underneath, meaning during winter, nothing separates Kathleen from icy drafts besides the wood floorboards. When asked how she intends to address that she responds: sweaters.

"I kind of feel like it’s my duty to keep this place from falling apart," Kowal said referring to the slave kitchen. "I’m not going to turn it into a showplace, but I have to keep intact for the sake of history. People need to see what things were like."

Behind the main house down a wooden walkway is where all the cooking for the plantation owner would have been done.

When Kowal took over the property, the slave kitchen was to the point of almost complete ruin. She was amazed it was even standing. A sizable investment later she has shored up its walls and added in a small bathroom area while still keeping the original features intact.

Her favorite remnant is the wooden counter at the entryway. Run your hand down the grain and you can feel the many knife imprints.

"They would chop the vegetables on those tables and it’s all scarred with the cuts," Kowal said.

The plantation wasn't what made Porter's mark on local history. He served in the Civil War under Confederate Major General William Dorsey Pender. He held Pender in such high regard he pushed to have the county named after him once the future-Pender County was separated from New Hanover.

"He seemed like a very nice man and it makes me feel good to know that he died here," Kowal said with a smile.

It's not what you'd anticipate a homeowner finding solace in. At least one former resident wasn't so excited about Kathleen's arrival. It started with objects coming off shelves and breaking.

"I was walking down the hall and something pushed me from behind and I fell," she casually explained.

The incident didn't stir Kathleen. She felt any resident spirits were simply trying to test her resolve to stay in the house.

After making peace with any ghosts, she moved on to turning the now 13-plus acre property into a horse rescue.

Kowal has decided to funnel any available funds to the horses rather than pour it into the house's restoration. As such, you won't see Porter Plantation on any home renovation show.

You also won't see it in any movies. Several scouts have tried to shoot on location but in fear the added activity will disrupt the horses, Kowal has declined them all.

The house will stay as rustic as it has for decades.

In recent years, the name "Magnolia Hall Plantation" has taken root on the property as an homage to the row of trees lining the driveway.

The house is not on any formal tours but Kowal is willing to host free, small, private tours if anyone is interested in getting a close look at 3,600 square feet of history. You can contact her at: kowal@juno.com.

