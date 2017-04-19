New Hanover, Laney hold signing days

At Laney High School, 13 athletes signed their national letters of intent.
Three of those athletes will stay in Wilmington to compete for UNCW. Caroline Cahill will play golf and Haley and Cameron Smithwick will run cross country and track.
Cahill, who has been one of the top golfers in tournaments throughout the region, is excited to play for head coach Cindy Ho.
"I could just tell that she was the kind of person that I wanted to play for," Cahill said. "She was level-headed. She knew how to motivate her players, and she just brought an energy to the team."
Wrestler Kevin Saravia will head north to Iowa to compete for Iowa Lakes college. Saravia won a state championship during his time with the Bucs.
"When I'm wrestling, I'm not wrestling to win. I'm wrestling for my family," he said when asked what motivates him. "It plays a big part. They're the ones who give me the strength. They have my back for everything.
Nine student-athletes signed at New Hanover High School.
“It’s the largest signing day in my time here at New Hanover,” Athletic Director Keith Moore said.
For the athletes, the day was a celebration of all the years of hard work they have put in.
"I have been doing this for over 15 years, and I am excited to be able to do another four years" said Aleta Jewell, who signed to swim at UNC-Asheville.
Below is the list of all the student-athletes from Laney and New Hanover who signed letters of intent.
Laney
Lacrosse
Elizabeth Peasley - Averette University
Yaminah Lewis - Va.Wesleyan
Neil Ehinger - Wingate Univ.
Finn McGrady - William Peace
Brenner Woodcock - Averette University
Baseball
RJ Hall - Brunswick Comm. College
Track
Cameron Smithwick - UNCW
Haley Smithwick - UNCW
Golf
Caroline Cahill - UNCW
Soccer
Sallie Riggan - Brevard
Wrestling
Kevin Saravia - Iowa Lakes Jr. College
Football
Imeek Watkins
New Hanover
Baseball
Caleb Bishop -Western Carolina University
Football
Javeon Hall - Greensboro College
Malcolm Hill - Fayetteville State University
Lamont Howard - Winston-Salem State
Jahann Simmons - Fayetteville State University
Jyree Taylor - Fayetteville State University
Jomaious Williams - TBA
Track and Field
Autumn James - Western Carolina University
Swimming
Aleta Jewell - UNC-Asheville
