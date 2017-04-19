New Hanover, Laney hold signing days

At Laney High School, 13 athletes signed their national letters of intent.

Three of those athletes will stay in Wilmington to compete for UNCW. Caroline Cahill will play golf and Haley and Cameron Smithwick will run cross country and track.

Cahill, who has been one of the top golfers in tournaments throughout the region, is excited to play for head coach Cindy Ho.

"I could just tell that she was the kind of person that I wanted to play for," Cahill said. "She was level-headed. She knew how to motivate her players, and she just brought an energy to the team."

Wrestler Kevin Saravia will head north to Iowa to compete for Iowa Lakes college. Saravia won a state championship during his time with the Bucs.

"When I'm wrestling, I'm not wrestling to win. I'm wrestling for my family," he said when asked what motivates him. "It plays a big part. They're the ones who give me the strength. They have my back for everything.

Nine student-athletes signed at New Hanover High School.

“It’s the largest signing day in my time here at New Hanover,” Athletic Director Keith Moore said.

For the athletes, the day was a celebration of all the years of hard work they have put in.

"I have been doing this for over 15 years, and I am excited to be able to do another four years" said Aleta Jewell, who signed to swim at UNC-Asheville.

Below is the list of all the student-athletes from Laney and New Hanover who signed letters of intent.

Laney

Lacrosse

Elizabeth Peasley - Averette University

Yaminah Lewis - Va.Wesleyan

Neil Ehinger - Wingate Univ.

Finn McGrady - William Peace

Brenner Woodcock - Averette University

Baseball

RJ Hall - Brunswick Comm. College

Track

Cameron Smithwick - UNCW

Haley Smithwick - UNCW

Golf

Caroline Cahill - UNCW

Soccer

Sallie Riggan - Brevard

Wrestling

Kevin Saravia - Iowa Lakes Jr. College

Football

Imeek Watkins

New Hanover

Baseball

Caleb Bishop -Western Carolina University

Football

Javeon Hall - Greensboro College

Malcolm Hill - Fayetteville State University

Lamont Howard - Winston-Salem State

Jahann Simmons - Fayetteville State University

Jyree Taylor - Fayetteville State University

Jomaious Williams - TBA

Track and Field

Autumn James - Western Carolina University

Swimming

Aleta Jewell - UNC-Asheville

