UPDATE: Senate to take final vote to abolish Columbus County Coroner's Office

The state Senate is scheduled to vote Thursday to abolish the coroner’s office in Columbus County. The bill proposed by Sen. Danny Earl Britt (R-Robeson, Columbus) is first on the agenda when the Senate reconvenes at Noon.More >>
Convicted sex offenders would be required to pay a fee to be listed on North Carolina’s Sex Offender Registry, under a bill co-sponsored by Rep. Ted Davis of New Hanover County.More >>
The state Senate will reconvene shortly after midnight Thursday, to give final approval to the chamber's budget plan.More >>
The state Senate will reconvened shortly after midnight Thursday, then passed the budget plan around 3 a.m. Friday.More >>
The state Senate voted Monday night by a 33-15 margin to override Gov. Roy Cooper's veto of a bill to combine the state ethics commission and elections board. The state House is scheduled to vote on the override when it reconvenes Tuesday morning.More >>
Former lawmaker Susi Hamilton of Wilmington was unanimously confirmed Tuesday by the state Senate as the Secretary of the Department of Natural and Cultural Resources.More >>
