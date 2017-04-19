Senate to take final vote to abolish Columbus County Coroner's Office

The state Senate is scheduled to take a final vote Thursday to abolish the office of County Coroner in Columbus County. (Source: WECT)

The state Senate is scheduled to vote Thursday to abolish the coroner’s office in Columbus County.

Senators had voted unanimously last month on the bill proposed by Sen. Danny Earl Britt (R-Robeson, Columbus) sending Senate Bill 185, to the state House of Representatives. But House lawmakers changed the bill slightly, requiring the bill be sent back to the Senate for concurrence. The Senate reconvenes at Noon on Thursday, with SB 185 at the top of the agenda.

The bill would also abolish the coroner's office in Cleveland County. Columbus and Cleveland counties are two of just seven in the state still using county coroners in certain death investigations. Medical examiners investigate all deaths in North Carolina due to injury or violence as well as natural deaths that are suspicious, unusual, or unattended by a medical professional, according to the Office of Chief Medical Examiner.

Columbus County Manager William Clark asked state lawmakers to file the bill after county commissioners approved sending a letter to the delegation requesting to change from the current county coroner system to one using a medical examiner. Linwood Cartrette resigned at the end of 2016 after serving as Columbus County coroner for 33 years. The county currently uses assistant coroner William Hannah to perform the duties of the office.

Lawmakers passed a bill in July 2016 to abolish the Brunswick County Coroner’s Office. According to the State Board of Elections, that decision left only seven counties in the state with elected coroners at the time: Avery, Bladen, Caswell, Cleveland, Columbus, Hoke and Yadkin.

The remaining counties use medical examiners to perform the duties.

