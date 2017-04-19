How to stop spam texts

Spammers now know how to find you on your cell phone, so what can you do to stop them? (Source: NPN)

Spammers now know how to find you on your cell phone, so what can you do to stop them?

The question is familiar to busy, working mom Kimberly White-Young. She always pays attention when her phone goes off. When it turns out to be spam she says it's very annoying.

FCC data reveals more than 10,000 complaints about unwanted robocall and telemarketing text messages.

How’d they get your number? You may have given it to them.

“People will often opt in for text messages and not realize they've done so,” Morey Haber, a cybersecurity expert with BeyondTrust, said. “This could be anything from buying something online to even going to a sporting event where the big board says, ’Text your favorite something to this number.’”

Sometimes, texts are sent from an auto-dialer just looking for a response.

“There are a wide variety of text message hacks that can occur today,” Haber said. “Everything from hacktivism to actually owning your phone with viruses and malware.”

Experts say if you don’t remember “opting in” for texts from the sender:

Don’t click on attachments or links.

Don’t hit “opt out.”

“When receiving a spam text, or any text that's questionable, a user should never reply to the text itself,” Haber said. “If they do and it’s an auto dialer, a hacker or a scammer you've basically acknowledged the number is active and given them a dialogue to continue the conversation or potentially target the attack.”

How do you stop it?

Block the number the text comes from.

Report the text as spam to your carrier, the FCC and the FTC. Some spam texts are illegal to send, so the feds want to hear about ones you get.

There are also apps that can help like: Mr Number, SMS Blocker and Text Blocker.

If you get a text claiming to be from a retailer and you want to opt out, you may want to go to their website or give them a call. That way you’ll know with whom you’re dealing.

