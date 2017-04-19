ACC Barnstorming Tour making stop in Wilmington

The ACC Barnstorming Tour is coming back to Wilmington for the first time since 2009.

The tour will be making its next-to-last stop Thursday at New Hanover’s Brogden. Doors open at 6 pm, and the game starts at 7:30.

This year’s roster loaded as North Carolina’s Kennedy Meeks, Isaiah Hicks, Nate Britt and Hoggard alum Stilman White are all expected to play.

Duke’s Jayson Tatum, who recently entered the NBA draft, will also be in attendance but it is not known if he will play. Tatum is project to be a top-five pick in the upcoming NBA draft.



Joining Tatum are his Blue Devil teammates Amile Jefferson and Matt Jones.



N.C. State’s BeeJay Anya and Wake Forest’s Trent VanHorn will represent the Wolfpack and Demon Deacons.



The ACC players will battle high school seniors form Ashley, Laney, Hoggard, and New Hanover High Schools.



Ashley boys’ basketball coach Webster Guthrie will coach the local players, while North Carolina great Phil Ford will coach the ACC players.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved