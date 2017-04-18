Grayson Allen to return for senior season

Duke's Grayson Allen will be returning for his senior season.

This past season, Allen averaged 14.5 PPG for the Blue Devils, finishing the year on a high note after the mid-season drama that included a one game suspension for tripping a player in the Duke - Elon game.

Allen's return provides veteran leadership for the Blue Devils, who lose Jayson Tatum, Harry Giles, and Luke Kennard to the NBA Draft. Sean Obi and Chase Jeter have also announced their intentions to transfer from the program.

Duke currently has the fourth ranked recruiting class in the nation. The Blue Devils won the ACC Tournament, and were eliminated by South Carolina in the second round.

Copyright 2016 WECT. All rights reserved.