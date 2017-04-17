Questions raised about diets to help with lead poisoning

Feeding your children certain foods is recommended to parents whose kids suffer from lead poisoning, but one researcher now raises new questions about that. (Source: NPN)

When Tom and Yara got test results which showed their son had high lead levels they were shocked. They went to the internet for help and found advice on diets high in calcium, iron and vitamin C.

These diets are even recommended by the CDC.

But researcher Katarzyna Kordas, PhD, an Associate Professor of Epidemiology and Environmental Health at the University at Buffalo, recently wrote in the Journal of Pediatrics questioning whether foods can help prevent lead exposure or reduce lead blood levels.

“There is a mismatch between the recommendations, the way that they are made, and the published scientific evidence,” Dr. Kordas said.

According to Dr. Kordas, some research shows nutrients, like iron, may help keep lead out of the body, but she says it’s less clear which specific foods may help.

"There are no foods that we can say with confidence, if your child eats these foods, they will have a lower blood lead level or that it will help protect your child from lead exposure," Dr. Kordas said.

The CDC would not comment specifically on Kordas’ commentary. It does stand by its dietary recommendations and said “lead-nutrient interaction data are limited and somewhat inconsistent,” and “more research is needed to better understand how vitamins, minerals, and foods interact with lead.”

Professor Kordas agrees further research is needed.

Meanwhile, Tom and Yara say it can never hurt to keep feeding their son a well-balanced diet.

Experts all agree, when it comes to lead poisoning, avoiding lead exposure in the first place is the best line of defense, and a healthy well-balanced diet it essential for all children.

