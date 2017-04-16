UNCW offers three-star Georgia guard

C.B. McGrath and his staff have hit the recruiting trail. UNCW offered three star guard Jay Estime out of Berkmar High School in Duluth, GA this weekend.

According to 247 sports, Estime is the 53rd ranked shooting guard in the class of 2017.

Estime also has offers from Lehigh, UNF, and Bucknell among others.

The Seahawks are looking to add depth to their backcourt with the departure of Ambrose Moseley and Chris Flemmings to graduation. All five recruits in UNCW's 2017 class decommited after the departure of Kevin Keatts.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.