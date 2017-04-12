Doug Esleeck joins UNCW men's basketball coaching staff

UNCW men’s basketball coach C.B. McGrath has added Doug Esleeck as an assistant coach to his staff.

“When I got the job, I knew Doug was going to be one of my first calls,” McGrath said in a new release issued by UNCW on Wednesday. “He’s a hard worker who knows the area and the conference."

For the past seven years, Esleeck has been on staff at Mercer serving as an assistant coach for four years before being named associate coach in the summer of 2014.

Prior to Mercer, Esleeck spent four seasons on at Gardner-Webb.



“I’ve known coach McGrath since college and I always thought he was going to be an amazing head coach one day,” Esleeck said.



Prior to joining the Gardner-Webb staff, Esleeck was the director of basketball operations at UNC Greensboro in 2005-06 and served as both a strength and conditioning intern (2004-05) and a junior varsity coach (2003-04) at North Carolina.

