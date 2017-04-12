Furyk, Oosthuizen commit to the Wells Fargo Open Championship

Major champions Jim Furyk and Louis Oosthuizen have committed to play at the Wells Fargo Open Championship, which will be held the first week of May at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington.

Furyk, the 2003 U.S. Open winner, is the current U.S. Ryder Cup captain and winner of 17 career titles.



Oosthuizen, who is from South Africa, is currently ranked 30th in the world and won the 2010 Open Championship at St. Andrews.

WECT will have around the clock coverage of the Wells Fargo Championship May 1-7, with previews of each hole of the course leading up to the tournament.



