Source: McGrath close to hiring members of coaching staff

UNCW men’s basketball coach C.B. McGrath is working quickly to put together his coaching staff.

A source has told WECT that McGrath is close to hiring Doug Esleeck and Jackie Manuel.

Esleeck is currently the associate head coach at Mercer. The North Carolina graduate also has worked at Gardner-Webb and UNC-Greensboro.



Right now, Manuel is an assistant coach at Valparaiso. The North Carolina graduate also has worked at UNC-Greensboro.

McGrath was hired to replace Kevin Keatts, who left for N.C. State.

