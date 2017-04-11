Harris resigns as UNCW women's basketball coach

UNCW women’s head basketball coach Adell Harris is stepping down to pursue other opportunities after five seasons on the bench.

“100 percent a decision I needed to make. I am grateful to Jimmy (Bass) and his belief in me. Wish we could be better on the court,” Harris said to WECT during a phone interview Tuesday evening. “I have been doing this for 14 years, and I just felt like I needed to step away”

Harris was hired by UNCW in the summer of 2012 following three years at Tusculum College in Tennessee. She compiled a 42-92 record in five seasons with the Seahawks. This past season UNCW went 11-20 overall and 5-13 in the CAA.



A national search will begin immediately for Harris' successor.



