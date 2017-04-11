Report: Dustin Johnson might return for Wells Fargo Championship

Dustin Johnson pulled out of the 2017 Masters Tournament because of a back injury. Johnson is still sore, according to his agent, David Winkle.
ESPN.com’s Bob Harig reported that Johnson is targeting a return next month at the Wells Fargo Championship that will be played May 1-7 at Eagle Point.
Johnson has not contact tournament officials on his plans. But Harig reported that Johnson will definitely play in the Players Championship and the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship. Those three tournaments are in consecutive weeks.
Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.
WECT
(910) 791-8070EEO Report Closed Captioning
Fox Wilmington
910-343-8826EEO Report Closed Captioning
322 Shipyard Blvd.
Wilmington, NC 28412
(910) 791-8070
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.