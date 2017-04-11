Report: Dustin Johnson might return for Wells Fargo Championship

Dustin Johnson pulled out of the 2017 Masters Tournament because of a back injury. Johnson is still sore, according to his agent, David Winkle.



ESPN.com’s Bob Harig reported that Johnson is targeting a return next month at the Wells Fargo Championship that will be played May 1-7 at Eagle Point.

Johnson has not contact tournament officials on his plans. But Harig reported that Johnson will definitely play in the Players Championship and the AT&T Byron Nelson Championship. Those three tournaments are in consecutive weeks.



