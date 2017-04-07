McGirt ready for PGA Tour to come to Wilmington

For William McGirt, playing in the Masters is an opportunity of a lifetime.

But the Fairmont, NC, native is one of the first players to commit to play at the Wells Fargo Championship at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington May 1-7.

McGirt said he is aware what the tournament will mean to the Wilmington area.

“It’s great for southeastern North Carolina to have an event," McGirt said. "I can’t say that we have had a professional sporting event down there, much less golf. It’s usually Raleigh or Charlotte and it’s good to spread it around the state.”

Even though he’s from North Carolina, the week of the Wells Fargo will be the first time he has played Eagle Point.

“I have been invited twice, and it’s monsooned both times," he said. "I know it’s a Fazio course, which is similar to Quail Hollow. That’s all I can tell you.”

McGirt is excited about being able to play an event close to home, but he understands why some of the bigger names in golf haven’t committed to the tournament yet.

“The hard thing is where it falls in the schedule," McGirt said. "It’s a couple of weeks after (the Masters), week before the Players (Championship). It’s just a hard time.

The thing is that we have so many good tournaments now, it’s hard to play everything. The more we can get, the better off we are, but we can’t get everybody."

