Topsail’s Darbie Lisk named WECT Athlete of the Week

Topsail’s Darbie Lisk is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.
The freshman continued to swing a hot bat, this past week going 5-for-7 with three triples and four RBI.
For the season, Lisk is hitting .576 through 11 games.
