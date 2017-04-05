Topsail’s Darbie Lisk named WECT Athlete of the Week

Nominate an Athlete of the Week

Topsail’s Darbie Lisk is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

The freshman continued to swing a hot bat, this past week going 5-for-7 with three triples and four RBI.

For the season, Lisk is hitting .576 through 11 games.

