Golfers excited about chance to play Eagle Point

The best golfers in the world are in Augusta, Georgia, playing in The Masters and trying to win the season’s first major title, but they are also looking forward to their upcoming trips to North Carolina.

Eagle Point Golf Club will host the Wells Fargo Championship May 1-7. Jon Rahm of Spain and Ireland’s Shane Lowry have committed to play in Wilmington.

"I spoke with Bill Hass briefly and he said it's a beautiful golf course. I hope to keep the good run going, and have it as a good warm up going into the players" Rahm said.

It will be the first time most of the golfers have played the course at Eagle Point.

"I have only played Quail Hollow (in Charlotte) once and that was last year. It just fits in perfect with my schedule," Lowry said. "I believe where we are going is a lovely place. I have talked to a few people about it and look forward to going there."

Because of the time of the tournament, a strong European field is expected play.

