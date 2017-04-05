NWS issues tornado watch for all of southeast NC

The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for all of southeast North Carolina until 3 a.m.

A tornado watch means conditions are favorable for the development of tornadoes. Listen for later information as tornado warnings may be issued in the coming hours. Make sure you have a safe and sturdy location to seek shelter in the event a warning is issued.

Track the storms using the WECT interactive radar: http://bit.ly/1gfa9F9.

