UNCW softball extends win streak to 10 games

ELON, North Carolina – Sophomore Rachel Willis tallied five hits, including a home run, and scored two runs as UNCW extended its school-record winning streak to 10 consecutive games by sweeping a Colonial Athletic Association doubleheader against Elon at the Hunt Softball Park on Saturday afternoon.



The Seahawks, who moved to 25-6-1 overall and a perfect 5-0 in the CAA, outlasted the Phoenix by a 2-1 margin in 11 innings to open the doubleheader before claiming a 6-3 comeback victory in the nightcap.



After posting a 2-for-4 performance in the opener, Willis added three hits with two runs scored in the second game, including a solo home run in the sixth inning.



Senior Merritt Wilkinson added three hits in the doubleheader, including the go-ahead home run in the 11th inning of the opener, while scoring three runs.

Senior Peyton Jordan earned the win in the circle in the first game after allowing one run over 11.0 innings while recording seven strikeouts against one walk. Junior Sarah Davis upped her record to 11-3 in the nightcap by scattering six hits in a complete-game effort with two strikeouts and two walks.

Coach Kristy Norton Says: “Peyton and Sarah Morgan threw incredible games today. They are leaders in the circle and it really showed today.”



How It Happened – Game 1: Wilkinson broke a 1-1 tie to lead off the top of the 11th inning when she blasted a solo home run to left center field. Elon got a pair of runners on base in the bottom of the 11th before Jordan retired the next three hitters to seal the victory.



How It Happened – Game 2: UNCW scored three times in the final two innings to break a 3-3 tie on the strength of two home runs. Willis gave the Seahawks a 4-3 lead in the sixth inning with a solo home run before sophomore Hannah Adamczyk added a two-run blast in the seventh inning.



Inside the Box Scores: Elon left 13 runners on base in the opener while hitting 4-for-21 with runners on base … The Seahawks’ leadoff hitter reached base in 5-of-11 innings in the first game … UNCW was 9-for-15 in advancement opportunities in the second game and 3-for-4 with a runner on third base … The Seahawks had their streak of seven consecutive games without an error snapped in the first game.



#SeahawkStats: UNCW remains the lone undefeated team in CAA play while extending its win streak over the Phoenix to four straight games … Wilkinson has hit safely in seven straight games while reaching base safely in eight consecutive contests … Jordan recorded the 40th win of her college career in the opener … Senior infielder Lauren Moore became the 31st player in school history with 100 or more career hits when she singled in the first game … The Seahawks were outhit for just the sixth time this season when Elon held a 12-7 advantage in the first game … UNCW improved to 4-2 in extra-inning games this season and has won its last four extra-inning affairs … The Seahawks upped their record to 14-1 when scoring six or more runs after their six-run effort in the nightcap … Adamczyk and Wilkinson are tied for the team lead with five home runs … UNCW has now hit 23 home runs, marking the fourth-highest total in program history … The Seahawks have reached the 25-win plateau in back-to-back seasons for the second time in school history.



Up Next: The Seahawks aim to earn a sweep on Sunday afternoon when they face the Phoenix in the final game of the series at 1 p.m.

