UNCW coaching candidate linked to UC Santa Barbara job

Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports is reporting that Arizona associate head coach Joe Pasternack could be a candidate for the UC Santa Barbara head coaching job.

Pasternack is also one of three candidates being considered for the UNCW coaching vacancy, and has been in Wilmington to interview for the job. North Carolina assistant C.B. McGrath and Florida Gulf Coast head coach Joe Dooley have also interviewed for the job.

Pasternack has been with the Wildcats since 2011, and was promoted to associate head coach in 2013.

Prior to Arizona, Pasternack was the head coach at the University of New Orleans from 2007-2010, and also spent eight years as an assistant at California.

