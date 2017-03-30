Ashley’s Averee Gerold named WECT Athlete of the Week

Nominate an Athlete of the Week

Ashley’s Averee Gerold is this week's WECT Athlete of the Week.

The junior scored 11 goals and won 15 draws to help the Screaming Eagles in wins over Laney and New Hanover.

Gerold, who has scored 34 goals this season, has helped lead Ashley to a 6-1 record.

