Ernie Els to play in Wells Fargo Championship

World Golf Hall of Fame member Ernie Els has committed to play at the Wells Fargo Open Championship, held the first week of May at Eagle Point Golf Club in Wilmington.

Els has 19 wins on the PGA Tour, including four major championships. He won the US Open in 1994 and 1997, and The Open Championship in 2002 and 2012.

WECT will have around the clock coverage of the Wells Fargo Championship May 1-7, with previews of each hole of the course leading up to the tournament.

