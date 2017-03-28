Takayo Siddle joins N.C. State coaching staff

Former UNCW head basketball coach Kevin Keatts has hired Takayo Siddle to join his coaching staff as an assistant coach at N.C. State.

Siddle resigned Monday as UNCW’s interim head coach after taking the position on March 17 following Keatts’ departure.

Siddle and Keatts have a long-standing relationship. Siddle played for him at Hargrave Milltary Academy. He also served as an assistant to Keatts while at Hargrave, and most recently as an assistant at UNCW.

