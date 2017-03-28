UNC's C.B. McGrath and Florida Gulf Coast’s Joe Dooley interview for UNCW head coaching position

WECT has learned that North Carolina’s C.B. McGrath and Florida Gulf Coast’s Joe Dooley have interviewed for UNCW's head basketball coaching position.

For the past 14 years, McGrath has served as assistant at North Carolina, and has worked under Roy Williams for the past 18 years.

Dooley has been the head coach at Florida Gulf Coast for the past four seasons, and has led the Eagles to consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances. He also was the head coach at East Carolina from 1995-99.

McGrath and Dooley join Arizona associate head coach Joe Pasternack as the top candidates to replace Kevin Keatts, who left UNCW to take the head coaching job at NC State. Pasternack interviewed Monday.

