UNCW interviews Arizona associate head coach

Joe Pasternick has been the associate head coach at Arizona for the past four seasons (Source:KOLD)

Sources have told WECT that Arizona associate head coach Joe Pasternack has interviewed for the UNCW head coaching position.

Pasternack has been with the Wildcats since 2011, and was promoted to associate head coach in 2013.

Prior to Arizona, Pasternack was the head coach at the University of New Orleans from 2007-2010, and also spent eight years as an assistant at Cal.

Earlier Monday, interim head coach Takayo Siddle resigned from his position at UNCW. Siddle, who had initially expressed interest for his consideration in the position, has been rumored to possibly join Kevin Keatts at North Carolina State.

Two incoming recruits, Clayton Hughes, and most recently Josh Boutte, have withdrawn their commitments since the coaching search began. Neither has yet committed to a new program. UNCW's top recruit, Brion Whitley, has vocally insisted he will be in Wilmington come this fall.

