Emily Thomas is leaving UNCW women’s basketball program

UNCW sophomore guard Emily Thomas is leaving the women’s basketball program.



Thomas announced on Twitter that after two years she had made the decision to transfer.

Thankful for these last 2 years with all of you. Deciding to transfer is a big decision I had to make but this is still my family. pic.twitter.com/JD12JGRlpx — Emily Thomas (@Emilythomas_24) March 23, 2017

This past year Thomas couldn’t break into the Seahawks rotation, playing just 77 minutes.



As a freshman, she played in 20 games, making four starts.



Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved.