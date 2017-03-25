Emily Thomas is leaving UNCW women’s basketball program - WECT TV6-WECT.com:News, weather & sports Wilmington, NC

Emily Thomas is leaving UNCW women’s basketball program

Emily Thomas is leaving UNCW women’s basketball program.(Source: UNCW) Emily Thomas is leaving UNCW women’s basketball program.(Source: UNCW)
WILMINGTON, NC (WECT) -

UNCW sophomore guard Emily Thomas is leaving the women’s basketball program.

Thomas announced on Twitter that after two years she had made the decision to transfer.

This past year Thomas couldn’t break into the Seahawks rotation, playing just 77 minutes.

As a freshman, she played in 20 games, making four starts.

Copyright 2017 WECT. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly