UNCW's Peyton Jordan no hits Drexel

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Senior pitcher Peyton Jordan recorded the fourth no-hitter in UNCW softball history to lead the Seahawks to a sweep of their Colonial Athletic Association doubleheader against Drexel on Saturday afternoon at Boseman Field.

The Seahawks, who lifted their record to 20-6-1 overall and 2-0 in the CAA, claimed a 3-0 victory in the opener behind Jordan’s no-hitter before earning the sweep with a 6-1 triumph in the nightcap.

Jordan, who upped her record to 9-2 on the season, allowed a leadoff walk before retiring the next 21 batters in a row to secure her first career no-hitter. She posted six strikeouts and threw just 81 pitches while lowering her earned run average to 1.03.

Sophomore Kelli Freeman and senior Merritt Wilkinson each collected two hits in the doubleheader to lead the Seahawks’ 11-hit attack. Wilkinson also scored three runs in the twinbill.

Junior Sarah Davis moved her record to 9-3 after securing the victory in the second game. She allowed one run on three hits over 5.2 innings while posting five strikeouts with two walks.

How It Happened – Game 1: The Seahawks scored a run in the first inning before adding a pair of insurance markers in the third inning for a 3-0 lead they did not relinquish. Wilkinson scored two of the Seahawks’ three runs in the victory.

How It Happened – Game 2: UNCW took a 4-0 lead in the bottom of the third inning by scoring four times off five hits with a pair of Drexel errors. Sophomore Lacey Fox drove in a pair of runs with a double in the frame while sophomore Rachel Willis added an RBI single. Drexel tallied its lone run in the top of the fourth inning before UNCW plated a pair of runs in the fifth on a two-run single by freshman Dominique Travers.

Inside the Box Scores: The Seahawks were 16-for-30 in advancement opportunities in the doubleheader … UNCW’s lead-off hitter reached base in 6-of-12 chances … The teams combined to leave 18 runners on base … UNCW pitchers recorded 13 strikeouts against Drexel … The first game lasted just 1 hour and 10 minutes, marking the quickest contest of the season.

#SeahawkStats: Jordan is the first UNCW pitcher to throw a no-hitter since Amanda Davenport accomplished the feat against North Carolina A&T on Mar. 7, 2012 … She has not allowed a run in her last 25.2 innings, dating back to the Seahawks’ win over Georgetown last Sunday … Jordan also recorded the 300th strikeout of her college career with the final out, becoming the fourth pitcher in school history to reach that mark … Jordan’s shutout was the 10th of her college career, which is tied for third in program history … Jordan also moved into a tie for second place on the Seahawks’ all-time wins list with her 38th career victory … UNCW has won five consecutive games, matching a season high … The Seahawks have won 10 of their 11 last contests and are 11-2 in the current homestand … The Seahawks set a school record by throwing 30.0 consecutive scoreless innings before allowing the Dragons’ run in the second game … UNCW has won four straight games over the Dragons, outscoring Drexel by a 21-5 margin in those games.

Up Next: The Seahawks look to earn the CAA series sweep on Sunday by hosting Drexel for a single game at noon.

- UNCWSports.com -