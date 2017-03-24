Winthrop downs UNCW women's tennis 5-2

WILMINGTON, North Carolina – Winthrop swept the doubles point and then added four singles victories for a 5-2 decision over UNCW in women’s tennis action on a sunny Friday at the UNCW Courts.



The Eagles of the Big South Conference pushed their record to 14-4 with the non-conference win. The Seahawks stand 5-5 this spring after playing the first of three matches in as many days at home.



Winthrop captured all three doubles matches to get off to a good start and stepped on the gas to remain unbeaten in the all-time series with UNCW, 3-0.



Top singles player Lauren Proctor clinched the match for the Eagles. The sophomore from Brandeton, Fla., handed Seahawk junior Madara Straume her first loss of the season in 10 matches, 6-3, 7-5, at No. 1 singles and improved to 16-2 this spring.



Senior Annika Sillanpaa and junior Xandra Fougner registered singles victories for the Seahawks. Sillanpaa moved to 6-4 on the year with a 6-2, 6-3, decision over Winthrop’s Alisa Soloveva at the No. 2 position and Fougner hiked her record to 5-4 after beating Aida Kelic, 6-3, 7-5, at No. 5 singles.



The Seahawks return to the courts early Saturday when Coach Hans Olsen and his club take on Morgan State in an 11 a.m. contest. The UNCW men battle Morgan State after the conclusion of the women’s match at 2 p.m.



Winthrop 5, UNCW 2

March 24, 2017 | UNCW Tennis Courts | Wilmington, N.C.



Singles

1. PROCTOR, Lauren (WU) def. Madara Straume (UNCW) 6-3, 7-5

2. Annika Sillanpaa (UNCW) def. SOLOVEVA, Alisa (WUW) 6-2, 6-3

3. CRIDLAND, Caitlin (WU) def. Alix Theodossiou (UNCW) 6-0, 6-1

4. KAUFFMAN, Megan (WU) def. Sabrina Barisano (UNCW) 6-2, 6-4

5. Xandra Fougner (UNCW) def. KELIC, Aida (WUW) 6-3, 7-5

6. MOURAD, Alya (WU) def. Laura Gomez (UNCW) 0-6, 7-5, 7-6 (7-5)



Doubles

1. PROCTOR, Lauren/KAUFFMAN, Megan (WU) def. Sabrina Barisano/Madara Straume (UNCW) 6-4

2. CRIDLAND, Caitlin/SOLOVEVA, Alisa (WU) def. Alix Theodossiou/Annika Sillanpaa (UNCW) 7-5

3. KELIC, Aida/MOURAD, Alya (WU) def. Celeste Matute/Xandra Fougner (UNCW) 6-3



Order of finish: Doubles (1,3,2); Singles (2,3,4,5,1,6)