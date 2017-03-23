Maryland ends Diamond Hawks win streak at five

WILMINGTON, North Carolina - Kevin Smith homered twice and drove in five runs as Maryland topped UNCW, 10-6, to earn a split of the midweek series with a win at Brooks Field on Wednesday.

The Terps, who picked up their first road win of the season, improved to 13-7 while the Seahawks dropped to 9-10 after having their five-game winning streak halted.

Smith finished the two-game non-conference series with four home runs. Adding two-hit games were Nick Dunn and Marty Costes, who also homered on the afternoon and drove in two runs for UM.

Reliever Ryan Hill (2-0) picked up the win after striking out six and allowing two hits over 3.1 innings.

UNCW's Casey Golden posted his third three-hit game of the season to lead UNCW. Nick Feight added a pair of hits including his sixth homer of the season. Brian Mims also homered for the Seahawks.

Starter Clay Lockamon (0-1) took the loss, surrendering three runs, two earned, in one inning of work.

Up next: The Seahawks host defending Colonial Athletic Association champion William & Mary on Friday at 6 p.m. in the conference opener for both teams.

How it happened: Maryland jumped on Lockamon in the first inning for a 3-0 lead. Dunn singled with one out and Costes followed with a two-run home run to left for his fourth round tripper of the season. Will Watson reached base on a throwing error by Lockamon and moved into scoring positon on a walk Madison Nickens. A balk moved both to second and third and Smith knocked in the third run of the inning with a ground out.

Home Runs: UMD: Costes (off Lockamon in the first, one on, one out), Smith (off Joyner in the fifth, two on, one out), Smith 2 (off Magestro in the eighth, leadoff); UNCW: Mims (off Stiles in the third inning, one on, one out), Feight (off Miller in the ninth, one on, one out)

Inside the box score: Both teams were 1-for-8 with RISP ... UNCW had two hits with two out while Maryland was hitless ... UMD plated three-of-four bases runners from third base with less than two out ... The Terps did get their leadoff hitter on base in five innings.

Notes: Casey Golden tied his career-high 10-game hitting streak with a third inning single ... Brian Mims hit in his 11th consecutive game ... Mims (14), Nick Feight (13) and Golden (12) all extended their on-base streaks ... Feight moved into a tie for eighth at UNCW with 28 career home runs.